40,000+ companies use Mautic

We owe a lot to our partners

Mautic’s most 👍‘d features

Harness the power of Mautic's powerful marketing automation features to achieve your marketing goals

Intuitive campaign builder

Simplifying campaign design and optimization with a user-friendly click-and-drag interface allowing you to build complex campaigns.

Powerful email and page builder

Streamline your creation process with drag-and-drop email and landing page creation, optimised for mobile and cross-client use.

Privacy-focused by default

Mautic provides numerous features which ensure compliance with data privacy legislation worldwide. 

Your Mautic, your way

Avoid vendor lockin with Mautic. Self-host on your own company infrastructure and ensure true data sovereignty.

Our users' 🏆-winning case studies

Organizations around the world are already achieving huge success with Mautic .. when will you join them?

Drupal and Mautic integrated for hyper-personalized automated emails

Introducing Mautic with AI to drive greater engagement for a large heavy industry operator

Introducing gamification to drive lead acquisition in the financial services sector

A community with a heart ❤️

Mautic is powered by a worldwide community of Mauticians. Join us!

GitHub stargazers
0 K
Contributors
0
Community members
0 K
Active companies
0
Get to know the community

We’re ever growing, click here to get the latest updated stats.

Find a partner

Whether you need help with installing and configuring Mautic, developing plugins or to find a SaaS provider, our partners and members database in the place to start.

Organizations listed are supporting Mautic by contributing financially and in most cases also practically to ensure Mautic continues to grow and thrive.

Working with them helps to drive our economy forward.

Go to the Directory

Community Support

Visit our vibrant Community Forums to find support for all things Mautic.

Whether you're having problems installing, have an issue with an email or need some help with optimization, it's the place to go for free support.

English not your first language? No problem - we have multilingual categories!

Go to the forums

Open Source and so much more

Free your marketing with Mautic!

True data sovereignty

Mautic ensures total control and compliance, making it the top choice for data sovereignty

Powerful REST API

Mautic’s REST API offers seamless integration, making it the best choice for flexible marketing.

Lead nurturing and scoring

Mautic enables organizations to develop a central overview of contacts with point scoring for prioritizing leads.

Extendable via many plugins

Mautic’s plugin ecosystem allows limitless customization, making it adaptable to your needs.

We’ll let the users do the talking 💬

Check out our reviews on G2 and TrustRadius. Love Mautic? Leave us a review!

Mautic is a game changer for our company.

It allows us to run customized campaigns to execute robust inbound marketing strategies and attract new customers as well as keep existing ones informed of current developments.

The automation with the flexibility and control that Mautic offers, as well as the open source technology, has really taken our marketing and especially our privacy efforts to the next level.

Fabian Fischer

Business Development at nexoma GmbH
As DB bahn.business, we use Mautic to provide our customers with optimal solutions for their business travel needs at every stage of their lifecycle.

With Mautic, we have found a modern campaign management software that is collaboratively developed by a vibrant community.

We are proud to be a part of it!

Sebastian Selch

Referent Kampagnenmanagement und Dialogmarketing, Deutsche Bahn AG

Start automating now

Want to get started with Mautic with the minimal fuss?

Check out our free trial, where you can test Mautic for 14 days completely free of charge - no credit card required.

Trusted by over 200K companies

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

MAUTIC is a trademark of the Mautic project of the Open Source Collective.

