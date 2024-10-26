Simplifying campaign design and optimization with a user-friendly click-and-drag interface allowing you to build complex campaigns.
Streamline your creation process with drag-and-drop email and landing page creation, optimised for mobile and cross-client use.
Mautic provides numerous features which ensure compliance with data privacy legislation worldwide.
Avoid vendor lockin with Mautic. Self-host on your own company infrastructure and ensure true data sovereignty.
Mautic ensures total control and compliance, making it the top choice for data sovereignty
Mautic’s REST API offers seamless integration, making it the best choice for flexible marketing.
Mautic enables organizations to develop a central overview of contacts with point scoring for prioritizing leads.
Mautic’s plugin ecosystem allows limitless customization, making it adaptable to your needs.
Mautic is a game changer for our company.
It allows us to run customized campaigns to execute robust inbound marketing strategies and attract new customers as well as keep existing ones informed of current developments.
The automation with the flexibility and control that Mautic offers, as well as the open source technology, has really taken our marketing and especially our privacy efforts to the next level.
As DB bahn.business, we use Mautic to provide our customers with optimal solutions for their business travel needs at every stage of their lifecycle.
With Mautic, we have found a modern campaign management software that is collaboratively developed by a vibrant community.
We are proud to be a part of it!
Trusted by over 200K companies
